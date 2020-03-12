Lookers chief operating office resigns

Cameron Wade announced his resignation from the company with immediate effect, after being at the business for less than two months.

The business, which has sites in the Black Country, Shropshire and Staffordshire, gave no reason for his sudden departure in a brief statement to investors.

On Tuesday, Lookers said it was suspending the publication of its financial results for 2019 after it reported "potentially fraudulent transactions" in one of its divisions.

Shares in the company sank when the markets opened on Wednesday as investors were left shaken by the news.

The company insisted that its initial findings were "not material" but it was the latest blow to the business after two profit warnings in the past four months.

Lookers said it is appointing an external adviser to lead a full investigation into the situation.

It had been due to announce its annual figures on Wednesday but said these will now be pushed back to the second half of April.

Lookers trades from around 165 dealerships in the UK and Ireland, operating as Taggarts in Scotland and Charles Hurst in Northern Ireland.