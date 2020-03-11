Cadbury workforce tested over coronavirus fears

Owners Mondelez International said manufacturing staff were being tested as a precautionary measure, whether they feel ill or not.

The company has its UK base at Bournville in Birmingham, the historic home of Cadbury, as well as operating satellite chocolate factories at Chirk in Mid Wales and at the Marlbrook site in Leominster, which process cocoa beans and adds fresh British and Irish milk.

A statement on behalf of the company said: "As concerns around the spread of the coronavirus continue to increase, it is our top priority to protect the health and safety of our employees, ensure business continuity and continue to serve our customers worldwide.

"As such, like many businesses, we are implementing some precautionary measures, including regularly checking the health of our employees at our key sites across Europe.

"We feel that this is the responsible thing to do and we will continue to monitor the situation and update our guidance and actions as required."