backtobusiness: Flood-affected Shropshire businesses set to receive grant funding

Applications opened on March 4 with over 130 applications to date and 80 in the first tranche.

Shropshire Council said the successful applicants are due to receive the money this week.

Mark and Paula Edwards, owners of Chase Car Care Centre on Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury, applied to the fund after the floods forced them to shut for the past three weeks – though they hope to open again soon.

The flood water entered their property on all sides, not just when the river burst its banks onto Smithfield Road, leaving them marooned alongside a number of other businesses in the area.

The couple said: “It helps take some of the financial burden off us at this difficult time. The key thing for us is to get re-opened and get some of the trade back that has been lost. Frustratingly our loyal customers have had to go elsewhere but we hope they will return to us when we are back to normal.”

Businesses affected by the flooding can still apply to the council by visiting the council website – shropshire.gov.uk – and following the link on the homepage.

Shropshire Council is able to give business recovery grants of up to £2,500 that can be awarded to small and medium-sized businesses that have been directly or indirectly impacted by the February 2020 flooding.

The council can also award 100 per cent business rate relief for a minimum of three months, or until the business is able to resume trading from the property if this is longer.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said: “We recognise how devastating the flooding impacts have been in parts of the county and how this is affecting our residents and businesses. We hope that the grants available will go some way to relieving some of the immediate pressures that they’re facing."