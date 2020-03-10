Time for a Budget that backs British farming – NFU

NFU West Midlands regional director Robert Newbery said Rishi Sunak should introduce a range of measures to help farm businesses remain viable during the transition away from the European Union.

“This Budget will be important, not just for any changes that are introduced but also for the message that it sends,” he said.

“We want to see a clear signal from government that it will back British farming and champion the industry’s strategically important primary function; producing sustainable supplies of nutritious food for society.”

Alongside continued investment in research, development and innovation, the NFU is calling for access to on-farm productivity grant funding and agri-tech funding to help farm businesses develop innovative solutions to the challenges they face.

In its Budget submission, it also calls for ring-fenced funding to replace EU structural funds, previously delivered through the Rural Development Programme for England, and for funding to be at least equal to previous levels of investment.

The current National Productivity Investment Fund, if continued, could also help drive productivity increases and infrastructure improvements.

Under the capital allowances system, the NFU would like to see further support for those businesses seeking to enhance their productivity and reduce emissions.

This would include accelerating relief on buildings and making permanent the current temporary Annual Investment Allowance limit of £1 million.

Another issue addressed in the NFU’s budget submission to the Treasury is reforms to the planning system to allow farmers to invest and adapt their businesses.

Mr Newbery said: “We believe there are significant barriers that hold back farming businesses, and these must be addressed.

“We are also calling on the government to ensure the rollout of superfast broadband, alongside delivering complete mobile phone coverage at a reasonable cost.

“It is essential to lay the foundations for 5G coverage in rural areas now.

“The full delivery of the government’s agri-tech and industrial strategies depends on it.”