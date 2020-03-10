New headquarters for Shrewsbury distributor

The new site, located on Longden Road, Shrewsbury, is 16,000 square feet and was selected to future-proof the business; following year-on-year growth since Pipekit launched in 2011.

The company, which outgrew its original site in Annscroft, said it selected the new premises based on two factors; its size and location.

Three times the size of the Annscroft site, the new facilities provide Pipekit with the ability to increase its warehouse provision and stock more items, which is integral to improving the efficiency for the business and its customers.

The increase in the headquarters footprint will also allow for improved working facilities for staff and a better customer experience, with a larger trade counter and car parking facilities.

In terms of location, it was essential that the business remained in Shrewsbury due to local staff, the firm said.

However, Pipekit was also keen on improving the ease and convenience of its location for its customers. The new Longden Road headquarters is close to main transport routes and is also located in an area where other building material suppliers are situated, which Pipekit hopes will have a knock-on effect in terms of footfall and brand awareness.

The transfer between sites began at the end of 2019 to ensure the new year trading commenced in the new premises.

Martyn Rowlands, MD of Pipekit, said: “The actual move went very well, although managing a building project and planning and undertaking a move, whilst still keeping the business trading, is not something I would like to do every year.

“The new premises is brilliant and we’re really excited at the new opportunities and prospects these facilities will offer us. Simply due to more space, we will be able to stock more brands and products and we’ll have more room to provide better training and product demonstrations. It’s a really exciting time for the business."

The interior of the Longden Road site was rebuilt by Pipekit to meet its specific business needs. The new warehouse has been designed with efficiency at its heart, making the stocking, packing and shipping processes, especially for the global remit, more streamlined.

The improved office capacity has created a more spacious working environment and can support an increased head count when required, whilst the new trade counter and training facilities have been improved upon to enhance customer experiences.