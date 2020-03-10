International success brings growth for Be Bold

The agency says increasing demand for its business intelligence and public affairs expertise, as well as a hat-trick of high-profile client wins, delivered the record-breaking results and a 10th successive year of growth.

Operating from Newport, Shrewsbury and London, the Be Bold team supports companies across a number of sectors to boost their bottom line through PR, digital & social media content and media relations.

Managing director, Amy Bould, said: “There’s no doubt that 2019 was an amazing year for us. Our industry, and the media landscape in which we operate, is changing fast and we’ve stayed ahead of the game and our competitors by being strategic operators.

“We know that getting the headlines and content in front of the right audiences is important, but increasingly we’re being engaged to research and deliver business intelligence for clients.

“We are connecting them and their people to potential projects, contracts and of course, delivering the resulting PR when our work comes to fruition for them. A headline means nothing if it doesn’t deliver on the commercial goal of the client. That is, and has always been, our focus.”

In 2019 the firm added a number of new clients, including national outdoor educational charity FSC, Estates Gazette’s ‘Dealmakers of the Year’ Bromwich Hardy and Swiss-based E5 Group, which operates in a number of business sectors across the UK and Europe. “We’ve built the business with the support of a carefully hand-picked team who are experts in their fields, many of them former journalists or with experience in key areas of business. We will be recruiting again this year to ensure we can maintain the levels of service our clients deserve and expect,” added Amy.

Company founder and director, Mark Waugh, added: “We have amazing partnerships with our clients, which have led to some incredible wins for them in recent months, including supporting Pave Aways to win Shropshire Company of the Year and conceiving and launching the Midlands’ first Bromwich Hardy Commercial Property Barometer.

“It’s great evidence that firms which integrate and trust their communications advisers are the ones who win in modern business.” Our own organisation keeps on transforming and it’s important for both us and our clients that we remain fleet of foot. To that end we’re continuing our evolution and have re-structured internally to help us plan for and deliver the next phase in our growth while continuing to offer the highest levels of expertise for our clients.”