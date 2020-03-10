Firms urged to help mitigate against the spread of coronavirus

It comes as the number of cases around the world topped 100,000, including about 300 in the UK.

Many businesses have been impacted by disruption in the supply line of components from China as a result of the virus.

And now there is a growing concern for employees as the number of cases rises daily.

Businesses have been urged to make sure measures are in place to reduce the risk to staff and impacts on how they operate.

Richards Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: "We are being issued with advice from the Government and health organisations in terms of what behaviours to adopt in ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the business community should be vigilant and follow the guidance in terms of washing hands and capturing sneezes and coughs.

"Businesses are using that advice and working to reduce any risk.

"I know businesses have been affected already, especially those engaged in the supply chain in China. The reduction in production and components fed into the UK is having a knock-on effect.

"Although it is a serious situation it shouldn't instil panic."

Mr Sheehan said it was important the Government understood the impacts the virus was having on businesses and their ability to generate profit.

"We are actively lobbying for reduction in business costs. The deferral of some business costs to the Government could assist business in this challenging period," he added.

A Shrewsbury IT expert is warning businesses to make preparations for having staff off work with coronavirus. Katy Jones, managing director of PC Net, said: "Remote working is becoming an increasingly attractive proposition for firms in any case but the spread of coronavirus is making it a more sensible option in trying to limit the impact to business.

“You must think about the implications of your office needing to be closed for two weeks or more. It might be worth making sure that everyone who needs remote access has it. It’s important that if any of your staff are able to work remotely, you have them test their remote connectivity."

Meanwhile, Bridgnorth-based web design company Clickingmad is encouraging businesses across the county to make greater use of technology where possible to help mitigate against the spread of the virus.

Managing director, Shaun Carvill, said: “One of the simplest and most effective measures which businesses can take to help mitigate against the spread of the virus is to make better and greater use of technology to enable more frequent home working.

“In many cases, although not all, people can do their jobs working from anywhere providing they have access to a laptop or computer and a mobile phone.

“There is also an abundance of digital tools and applications which can be used to maintain internal communications with employees and also enable business to business interactions.

“Everything from email, social media, video conferencing, mobile collaboration applications, virtual event platforms and cloud-based file storage systems can be utilised to reduce the need for face-to-face contact and therefore long term helping to mitigate against the spread of this particularly ferocious virus.”

Clickingmad has taken early action to draw up a list of measures to help prevent against coronavirus. They include advising staff on proper hand washing techniques and requesting staff to self-isolate on return from travelling to known affected areas.

Amy Bould, managing director of PR firm Be Bold Media, said it was important that businesses communicated their plans around COVID-19.

“It’s great to have a policy and a plan but it is really important that businesses let their suppliers, customers and staff know about them.

"The bulk buying of toilet roll is a good example – manufacturers, suppliers, supermarkets have all said there is absolutely no issue with future supply. What they didn’t do is communicate this early enough to stop the run on loo paper!

“People are already worried and in a vacuum, rumours and misinformation are rife. We are working with a number of private and public sector organisations already to communicate their plans around coronavirus effectively – a move which will undoubtedly mean they are more prepared than many to keep their operations running as smoothly and safely as possible given the circumstances," she added.