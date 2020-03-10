Event celebrates women's role in business

They shared stories and top tips from their areas of expertise at the home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Friday.

This was the second year running that business speaker and social media expert Hollie Whittles from FraggleWorks teamed up with Emma Chapman and Anna Sadler from the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire to organise an official International Women’s Day event celebrating Shropshire women in business.

Organisers have hailed the event a success with over 50 people booked on.

The speakers included Jess Baker who regularly appears on the BBC and has extensive experience delivering leadership development and global cultural change programmes.

Francesca Hutcheson, tax director at Dyke Yaxley, shared her experience of balancing a challenging job with personal aspirations and responsibilities, and gave an insight into what tax changes may lie ahead in the Chancellor’s Budget.

Lajina Leal spoke about how she teaches authentic home-style Indian cooking to children, groups and corporate clients.

Ruth Shepherd, director of Results Communications, spoke about her 25 years’ of experience of providing strategic advice, guidance and practical support for clients in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

The event also heard from Karyl Iles, an entrepreneur and national vice-president of skincare and cosmetics company Arbonne International.

Emma said: “We had a truly inspirational morning hearing from a selection of women from a wide range of sectors who passed on some of their own experiences of being a woman in business and also offering expert tips and advice.”

Hollie, who also spoke at the event, said: “I was delighted with the positive feedback from this year’s event and want to pass on my huge thanks to the speakers and everyone who came.”

