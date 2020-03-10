Date set for opening of hot tub superstore in Shrewsbury

It will take place on March 14 from 9am till 5pm at 28a Vanguard Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury.

Councillor Phil Gillam, the mayor of Shrewsbury, has agreed to officially open its second showroom at 10am.

Liam Shelley and his son Luke, who are the owners of this family-run business, said: "We are really excited by the opening of our second store and look forward to bringing our award-winning hot tubs to Shrewsbury and meeting all of our new customers. We have two great new team members to work in our new store who live locally and have just completed their training to help them look after all the visitors to our news store and help them with their hot tubs needs.

“We have spent a small fortune kitting out this warehouse unit into a splendid showroom to showcase our fantastic products and bring the next level of relaxation and customer service to the people of Shrewsbury and the surrounding areas, plus we are members of BISHTA (British and Irish Spa and Hot Tub Association), so you can purchase with peace of mind in the knowledge that our staff are trained in water hygiene management and we work to the BISHTA Code of Ethics."