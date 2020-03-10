Changes to Agricultural Property Relief will ‘tear’ farming apart

Paul Madeley, managing director of Much Wenlock-based Madeleys Chartered Surveyors, is concerned by reports ahead of the new chancellor Rishi Sunak’s first Budget that he may be looking at scrapping the Agricultural Property Relief, which allows farmers to pass on agricultural property under Inheritance Tax.

The current relief rate for agricultural properties is 100 per cent, but Mr Madeley believes any move away from that will see many farmers unable to invest in their long term future and keep their businesses for the next generation.

“There has been a 100 per cent relief for as long as I can remember, and changing it is quite a serious thing, with big consequences for the farming community,” he said.

“This will be of detriment to the ordinary farmer who are often asset rich, but income poor. It would be one of the biggest shake ups that agriculture has seen, and it could tear the farming industry apart.”

Along with upcoming changes to the way subsidies are handed out to farmers, Mr Madeley believes that big changes of this nature are just adding to the uncertainty of farming in the future.

“It’s more important than ever that farming is properly supported,” he said. “Just look what is happening with coronavirus for example. There’s a chance that we’ll need to be self-sufficient, but taking away from farmers makes that less likely.”

Madeleys Chartered Surveyor has acted on behalf of thousands of clients over the years, helping them maximise the potential of their land.

“We will always be on top of issues such as this, because it’s important for us to be ahead of the game with how we advise our clients,” added Mr Madeley.