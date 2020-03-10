Catch the business bus

And in a timely move, experts will also be on board to help businesses apply for funding if they’ve been affected by the flooding which has devastated trade in parts of the county.

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and Shropshire Chamber of Commerce launched the service to ensure businesses can make the most of the opportunities available now that the UK has left the European Union and entered the year-long transition period.

But Emma Chapman, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, said businesses could also receive advice on help available if they’d been affected by the recent flooding as well as help on a range of issues connected to the UK’s new trading status.

“Information, advice and guidance will be available in such areas as recruitment, finance and funding, employment and the management of domestic and foreign nationals, international trade services and consumer and tax law. We will also be able to advise businesses on whether they may be eligible for financial help if they have been directly or indirectly affected by flooding,” she said.

“And the great news is that we are bringing the advice directly to you, with the bus visiting Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Whitchurch, Oswestry, and Shrewsbury.”

Businesses who can’t get to the bus can still apply for funding. Before business recovery grants or any business rates flood relief can be awarded, Shropshire Council requires some further information from each business that wishes to apply for such support.

The online application can be found on the Shropshire Council website at shropshire.gov.uk/drainage-and-flooding/drainage-and-flooding-news/immediate-financial-support-for-flood-affected-businesses.

Dates and times for the tour of the county include:

- Bridgnorth: March 10, 9am, The Woodberry Inn

- Craven Arms: March 24, 9.30am, Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

- Ludlow: March 24, 12.30pm, Ludlow Farm Shop

- Market Drayton: March 25, 9.30am, Fordhall Farm

- Whitchurch: March 25, 12.30 pm, Sainsbury’s Car Park

- Oswestry: March 26, 10.30am, AICO

To register a place visit shropshire-chamber.co.uk or call 01952 208200.