17 jobs at risk as QVC to close Shrewsbury store

The store, situated in the Darwin Shopping Centre, will close at the end of June.

Dean Hunt, director of Global Reverse Logistics, said: "We continually review our business strategy to ensure it's in line with what our customers are looking for today. As part of this, we’ve decided to close our outlet store in Shrewsbury."

"The store will close at the end of June this year; we’re very thankful to our team in Shrewsbury and all staff have been informed of the closure.

"We’re also grateful to all of our customers who have shopped in the store and are confident they will continue to shop with us through our mainstream channels.

"We continue to be passionate about putting our customers first – replicating the experience you get in a real store, through the use of videos and discussion, via multiple platforms that can be accessed at home and on the go."

The company said it anticipated 17 redundancies will be made as a result of the closure of the store.