South Shropshire traders urged to enter competition

Entries are now open in the search to find Britain’s Best Small Shop of 2020 – an annual contest organised by the Independent Retailers Confederation – and MP for Ludlow, Philip Dunne, is encouraging business owners in his constituency to enter.

The contest celebrates the commitment and creativity of independent retailers on the UK’s high streets and the central role they play in their local communities.

Mr Dunne said: “We have great local shops in South Shropshire, many of which have previously received recognition – including Broad Bean in Ludlow, which was recognised as the best deli in the country last year. So I feel confident our local Shropshire shops could put in a strong bid to be crowned the best small shop in the UK.

"I encourage local shops to enter the competition and work to gather local support, ahead of the public vote element of the contest.”

Research conducted last year by the British Independent Retailers Association (a member of the IRC) found that independent retailers opened 4.5 per cent more shops in 2018 than a year earlier, with independents accounting for 64 per cent of all retail and leisure units in Great Britain.

Competition entrants will need to demonstrate the benefits of their retail offering to consumers with the public voting for their favourite shop on the contest’s website. Finalists will be invited to a reception at the Houses of Parliament in November, at which the winner will be announced.

More information about the competition, including details of how to enter, can be found at www.indieretail.uk/best-small-shops/