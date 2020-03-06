Pure Telecom aiming to retain award

The company lifted the Best B2B title in the under 50 employees category at the 2019 Mobile News Awards and it has just been revealed it is one of three nominations to reach the final of this year's event.

Pure Telecom will be going head-to-head with Frontier Group and Uplands Mobile at the awards ceremony being held at the London Hilton in Park Lane on Thursday, March 12.

News of the shortlisting comes after a panel of 11 judges looked at nearly 100 entries before compiling lists of finalists in 23 categories. In Pure's category, judges were focused on areas including, product portfolio, customer retention, new clients, value-added services, community initiatives, customer testimonials, customer service improvements and logistics

Judges also considered internal initiatives like local knowledge, expertise and staff training. All areas which Pure Telecom really value and take seriously.

David Hayward, Pure Telecom managing director, said: "The Mobile News Awards are one of the biggest nights of the year, the Oscars of the mobile communications industry and we are delighted to have been shortlisted for the same award we won last year.

"It recognises that we have maintained the high standards we continually strive for. It's always difficult to win one of these awards because there are so many excellent companies from across the country in the running.

"These awards carry a great deal of kudos with all those shortlisted being afforded the utmost respect within our industry.

"Pure Telecom has a valued reputation for being a market leader and we are grateful for the ongoing support of our clients and partners. It is these close-working relationships that allows us to deliver the high quality service which is expected of us."

The Mobile News Awards are now in their 26th year and the March 12 event will offer the 750 guests the opportunity to share in a celebration of the industry's achievements over the last 12 months while making new business connections.