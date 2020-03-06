Crowds head to Telford employment and apprenticeship show

The Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Show was held for a fifth consecutive occasion at Telford International Centre on Thursday.

Organised in collaboration with the Shropshire Star, Telford & Wrekin Council, University of Wolverhampton and the Careers and Enterprise Company, the show is the largest of its kind in the region and gave visitors the opportunity to find out about career prospects and apprenticeships.

Huge thanks to everyone who made the Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Show such a success today. To all of the staff (some pictures!) and stand holders and those who attended. Thank you!! #TAS20 #telfordjobbox pic.twitter.com/R0zea27BAz — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) March 5, 2020

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “It’s been great to see so many people at the Show this year.

“We’ve had a lot of school pupils through the doors already and they are all really engaged and interested in the offers available.

“This year, we’ve opened the show up for all ages – offering advice and help on skills and employment.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all of the stand holders for helping to make this event such a huge success.”

Youngsters from across the county turned out to learn more about apprenticeship vacancies, which are on the rise with more employers offering them and more varied options available.

There were hands-on and interactive activities related to a range of careers and the chance for visitors to speak to the businesses about what they need to do to get their dream job.

The show wasn't just about apprenticeships this year. People were able to find out more about different careers and the qualifications needed for certain career paths.

More than 50 of the biggest local and national employers and education providers were on hand to showcase the wide range of opportunities they offer, including CapGemini, Wrekin Housing Trust, Ricoh, BAE systems, Muller and the National Trust.

Telford College were on hand to showcase its virtual reality training equipment.

One of the largest apprenticeship providers in the area, the college works with more than 350 employers and trains more than 1,000 apprentices.

Beckie Bosworth, employer engagement manager for the college, said: "Apprenticeships are all about learning your trade with the benefit of hands-on experience."

Visitors to the college's stand were entered into a competition with a chance to win a virtual reality experience for 10 people at the establishment's virtual reality suite, a fine dining experience or a behind the scenes tour of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux Stadium.

Last year saw more than 3,300 visitors at the show, and over 70 exhibitors including employers, universities, colleges, training providers and advice and support organisations.