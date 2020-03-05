Telford shopping centre offering small business ideas a 'step up'

Telford Centre is looking for local independent small business ideas to take part in this year‘s 'Step Up‘ initiative.

The successful candidates will receive space free of charge at the centre to retail their product in July, as well as free expert advice and support to help understand the shopping centre environment and customer expectations.

Last year's winning candidates, Telford Slings and Sew Wise, benefitted from their Step Up experience, both taking their businesses to the next level following their time at Telford Centre.

Anne Bowen, of Sew Wise, said: "Winning the Step Up last year was great. It motivated me to get a new business up and running.

"The help provided by Telford Centre to create a new brand logo and marketing was invaluable.

"The experience of trading in the town centre was a really useful way to start and gave me a great insight into what customers want.

"Hopefully awareness about the environmental impact of producing textiles is increasing throughout the UK and people will be prepared to buy more upcycled textiles.

"I am now creating new designs along with making plans for the future of the business."

How to apply:

Submissions should be made in the form of a business proposal to outline your idea.

Successful candidates will also be required to provide additional documents and have their own public liability insurance.

The closing date for entries is May 1.

All entries should be sent to beci.bateman@telfordshopping.co.uk