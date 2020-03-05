Law firm announces new senior parter

He takes on the role from Guy Birkett who has completed his tenure after two years and moves to form part of the firm’s executive board.

Having qualified as a lawyer in 1996, Andrew joined the firm’s commercial property team becoming a partner in 2004. Wolverhampton born and bred, but with strong family ties to Shropshire as well, Andrew is looking forward to following in the footsteps of the senior partners who precede him.

He said: “Having been part of the team here for almost a quarter of a century, I am very proud of the people and culture in which I’ve been fortunate enough to develop my career.

“I am looking forward to taking on this important ambassadorial and pastoral role and am enormously grateful to all that Guy has achieved over the past couple of years.

“FBC Manby Bowdler is a law firm with its roots deeply entrenched in the areas it serves. This is something that I am passionate about and having grown up in Wolverhampton, I believe that I can genuinely understand and reflect the needs of our clients across the West Midlands and Shropshire. Above all, I’m committed to ensuring that we continue to deliver a high quality, bespoke legal service to all our clients.

“For all the people that make the FBC Manby Bowdler team what it is, I am looking forward to having the chance to work with them all to further entrench our role in our local communities; strengthen our already fabulous culture and, importantly, work with all team members from a pastoral perspective to ensure our continued success.”

Andrew’s appointment to senior partner compliments a number of other management changes that will see Neil Lloyd become managing director from April 1, heading new executive and operations boards.