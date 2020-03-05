backtobusiness: Flood-hit businesses in Shrewsbury offered help by rotary club

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s members were unanimous in their resolve to support affected businesses in the Longden Coleham area.

As a result the rotary club has made a donation of £6,000, which Karen Williams, project leader for Barnabas community projects (flood relief) will distribute to Longden Coleham businesses worst hit and most needy.

She said: “We are extremely grateful to Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club for this most generous donation which will be shared and could assist possibly 15 distressed businesses.

“I am currently awaiting a report on those business which can most benefit from financial support and we will administer the money on behalf of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club.”

See also:

Rotarian John Yeomans said he had been in Longden Coleham talking to shop owners.

He said: “A lot of little businesses are struggling right now and the Barnabas community project will advise on those businesses that are currently suffering and in need of immediate assistance.

Advertising

“Many affected are unable to obtain insurance because of the flood risk whilst for others there won’t be immediate payments available.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club also unanimously agreed to provide financial support for the farming community through Shropshire Rural Support.

John said: “The floods are the worst for the last 20 years and have had a significant impact on a lot of people in the town and across rural areas with hundreds of acres under water and crops ruined.

“Farmers are desperate because of the flooding of their crops and they are a very different need. Such events cause them equal anxieties.

Advertising

“They are trying to find support and are short of cash. It is an immediate need for money and we should therefore respond.”

The club is donating £1,000 to Shropshire Rural Support, a charity for farmers desperate because of the flooding of their crops.

John added: “All the money we raise through our Santa sleigh campaign is from the people of Shrewsbury and district and we like to give it back to help those in need.”

The Shropshire Star has launched a #backtobusiness campaign to support the community following the floods. We want to use our platform to let people know when your business is back in action after the floods, how people can help, and to tell people about the customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help.

#backtobusiness - how to take part

#backtobusiness: The Star is here to help you recover from floods crisis

Let us know when your business is back in action after the floods

Let us know how people can help

Tell us about customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help

We'll share the best stories with our readers and help Shropshire get back on its feet

TWITTER - use the hashtag #backtobusiness to share your stories with us

FACEBOOK - Visit our Facebook Community Noticeboard to share your stories

You can also share your stories using this form: