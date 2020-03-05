'Filtermist Five’ set their sights on fighting lung disease one step at a time

The group will be taking on the Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for the British Lung Foundation, with the team heading for the summit of Ben Nevis in Scotland, followed by Scafell Pike in Yorkshire and then Snowdon in North Wales – with the aim of scaling all three mountains in under 24-hours.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a while, so I thought why not rope my colleagues in and do it for charity,” said Jo Morris, director of group shared services.

“Filtermist is committed to helping customers in a range of industries ensure the air in their workplaces is clean and safe to breathe. With this in mind The British Lung Foundation was a perfect fit, as it undertakes research to identify new treatments, lobbies the Government on lung-disease related issues and provides a variety of vital services for people affected by lung disease."

Contaminants including dust, fume, oil mist and VOCs can result in a number of respiratory diseases including lung cancer, occupational asthma and COPD. The HSE’s current ‘Go Home Healthy’ campaign includes a focus on reducing workplace related lung-disease across a range of industries, with the current inspection programme targeting metal fabricating facilities.

“Our business provides a wide range of products and services aimed at reducing exposure to harmful airborne particles in industrial workplaces,” said Jo.

“We are looking forward to taking on this challenge and raising awareness of the steps that can be taken to reduce workplace related lung disease along the way.”

In addition to Jo, the ‘Filtermist Five’ includes James CEO Stansfield, director of sales Andy Hives, director of manufacturing Simon Barron, and chief financial officer Martyn Hasell.

Filtermist supports various charitable causes that are close to its employees throughout the year.

Anyone who would like to support the team, donate via the dedicated JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/filtermistteamsmt