Tickets now live for leadership conference in Shrewsbury

The conference, held at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn, is being organised by Shropshire HR to ‘inspire, challenge and evolve’ leadership in the region.

Four high profile speakers have been confirmed. Rugby hero, Sir Clive Woodward, will be drawing on his experience as the director of sport for the British Olympic Association to explore the common thread between high-performing teams in business and sport.

Star of SAS Who Dares Wins, Jason Fox, will use his experience as a Special Forces officer to speak on effective leadership for pressurised environments.

Alison Oliver, who is the CEO of Youth Sport Trust and widely acknowledged as one of the most influential women in British sport, leads the charge in getting young girls and boys into sport.

Finally, Josephine Fairley, the founder of Green & Black’s Chocolate, whose business is now worth over £100 million, will speak on the importance of producing a brand that speaks to consumers.

Darren Edwards, from Shropshire HR, which is part of Shropshire Council, is encouraging business leaders to sign up for tickets.

He said: “The Leadership Conference 2020 will be a day of inspirational keynote speakers and thought-provoking workshops that will challenge, inspire and evolve leadership styles. We want to bring together 600 leaders from across Shropshire and the West Midlands to enrich the knowledge base across the region and provide inspiration and confidence to individuals so that they can realise their full potential.

“This year’s conference will look at topics within leadership, such as leading high performance teams, individual and organisational resilience, the power of coaching, growing your business, and emotional intelligence.”

Advertising

Shropshire Festivals has been enlisted by Shropshire HR to help scale up the event, which was attended by 190 delegates last year. The 2020 event will be held at Theatre Severn to allow more people to attend.

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: “We are thrilled to be involved in planning this event. Shropshire has never experienced anything on this scale for business leaders before, so it is a huge opportunity for the region’s businesses to come together. As you would expect from Shropshire Festivals, we will be injecting our own brand of creativity into proceedings – watch this space.”

Tickets are available from tlcshrews.co.uk