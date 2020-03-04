Speakers announced for Shropshire Chamber’s big 2020 conference

Emma Jones MBE and Justin Urquhart-Stewart will speak at the conference held at Telford International Centre on June 12.

Emma is founder of Enterprise Nation, which supports more than 90,000 of Britain’s small businesses. Justin is one of the most recognisable and trusted market commentators on television and radio.

About 500 delegates are expected at the conference, while throughout the day, about 150 Shropshire businesses will also be exhibiting and demonstrating at the venue.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the awards, there will be events held throughout the day, including a breakfast meeting, conference and exhibition before the awards ceremony itself in the evening.

Shropshire Chamber said: "We have put together something on a scale which Shropshire business has never seen before. We hope that everyone will get behind it, and appreciate the opportunities that it will create.

"The conference will be divided into four key sessions, designed to give attendees the flexibility to pick and choose areas of interest – whether that’s attending a presentation in the morning, walking the exhibition floor in the afternoon, or maybe scheduling a one-to-one meeting in the venue’s business lounge in between."

Award categories include Company of the Year, Champion of Champions, Best Application of Digital Innovation Apprenticeships, Environmental Innovation, Workplace Health and Wellbeing, Business in the Community, Technology, Enterprise and Innovation, Best Manufacturer, International Trade through Export, Outstanding Customer Service, Best New Business (1-5 employees), Best New Business (6+ employees), Best Small Business (1-5 employees), Best Small Business (6-20 employees), Business and School Engagement (1-5 employees), Business and School Engagement (6+ employees), and The John Clayton Award.

The shortlist of finalists will be announced on April 30 and judging will take place in the week commencing May 11. For more details visit www.shropshirebusinessawards.co.uk