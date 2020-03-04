Shrewsbury to benefit from over £1.5m investment

The funding comes as a result of the five-star housebuilder’s construction of its Bowbrook Meadows development in the town.

It is part of the developer’s Section 106 (S106) planning agreement with the local authority, Shropshire Council.

The finances from the S106 agreement will be used to support public services and improve facilities for new and existing residents in and around Shrewsbury.

The largest part of the investment is £833,262.73 towards education.

An allocation of £563,190 towards open space maintenance will also be made.

The third-largest grant will come in the form of a £131,575.70 contribution towards improving local highways.

Adrian Farr, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Investing into local communities is an extremely important part of building a new housing development. We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.”