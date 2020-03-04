Menu

'Seas of Shropshire' beer to help raise money for people hit by flooding

By Mat Growcott | Shrewsbury | Business | Published:

A new beer brewed to mark the recent flooding in Shropshire will help to raise money for those hit hardest.

Shrewsbury's Salopian Brewery will launched the Seas of Shropshire best bitter next week, and money from each pint sold will go to the Community Foundation for Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Every pound donated to the appeal will go to help and support individuals, families and communities that have been affected by the floods in Shropshire.

The brewery is aiming to raise about £900 from the beer.

Wilf Nelson, managing director of the company, said: “The floods have been terrible for many businesses and individuals and as a Shropshire business we are committed to helping our locality.

"One of the team had the idea to brew this beer and I hope that it will help in a small way.

"It has been heart breaking to see the devastation of the recent flooding to Shrewsbury and our wonderful county Shropshire."

Seas of Shropshire ABV 4.4 will be available in cask from the 12th March it is a sparkling copper ale with a twist of citrus peel and a sprinkling of pine and grapefruit.

