Popular farming legal seminar returns to Ludlow

Rural specialists from Ludlow law firm mfg Solicitors, and colleagues from the Country Land & Business Association (CLA) and Stansgate Planning, will host the free seminar from 6pm to 8pm at The Ludlow Kitchen.

Led by a team of experts, the two-hour session will include presentations on key issues affecting farmers with the focus this year on planning for new incomes in light of the changes which farmers face with the introduction of the Agriculture and Environment Bills. They will also be covering the legal implications of diversification as well as the taxation and planning issues involved.

Iain Morrison, partner and head of the agricultural and rural affairs division at mfg Solicitors, said: “Our farming seminar is always hugely popular event in the local farming and rural business calendar.

“This year will give another chance for farmers and landowners from the local area to hear first-hand from experts about the big issues in the rural sector, how to deal with them, and how to stay one step ahead.”

The event will be chaired by Mr Morrison and will include presentations from legal experts Helen Gough, Hannah Taylor, Nick Playford, Sally Smith and Gary Priest.

Readers interested in attending the seminar, which includes a light buffet, must pre-register for tickets.

To reserve a place, readers can either email midlands@cla.org.uk, book online at cla.org/events or telephone 01785 337010.