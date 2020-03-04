Bridgnorth businessman goes back to school

David Martin admitted going back into education in his 30s was "daunting", but said what he learnt on his course now helps him in his day job.

Born and raised in Bridgnorth, he moved to Telford 14 years ago, where he works as the warehouse and distribution manager at manufacturing firm, Epwin.

Having studied an accounting course at Telford College, he now returns weekly to mentor other students.

David said: "I took the decision in 2016 to return to education – as something to do more than anything else. It’s easy to sit on the sofa at night complaining that TV is rubbish.

"I’d always worked in distribution and had an interest in business. I didn’t want to do something directly related to what I did on a day-to-day basis but something that I knew would enhance my knowledge and assist me in my current and future roles.

“So I decided, after attending an open evening at Telford College, that the accounting course was the perfect fit.”

Having completed his course, David has continued his links with the college, returning to mentor pupils.

He added: "I loved every second, the environment, the students and most of all my tutors who were excellent. I missed my Tuesday and Thursday evenings so much that I’ve returned as a mentor on the Young Enterprise programme the college runs for 16 to18 year olds.

“The challenge and opportunity to progress through the levels and achieve a level four qualification was something very special and rewarding for me.

“I was surprised by how much I enjoyed it. Whilst I knew it was something I wanted to do, going back into education in my 30s was daunting but ultimately rewarding.”

Teresa Hughes, learner manager for business and digital at Telford College, said: “David brought the world of accounting to life as, when tutors gave their examples of real life scenarios, he was able to expand this and inform students on his own experience in the workplace.

“Accounting is a very important tool and all supervisors and managers should be able to analyse and evaluate a set of accounts and suggest improvements that can be made to enhance the business function within their company.”