New name for Telford accountancy firm

Columb & Gosling has changed its company name to Turas Accountants, taken from the Gaelic for 'journey' and reflecting the Irish roots of company owner, Helen Columb.

The company was set up six years ago and is based at Hall Court in Telford town centre. It works with clients across the country covering VAT, company accounts, bookkeeping and payroll.

Ms Columb said that the business had grown and changed over the last six years and now offered a much wider range of support and services to its clients.

“We no longer just provide accountancy for our clients. We are regularly involved in putting together bespoke packages of support and advice to help them grow and develop their businesses in a tough business environment with increasingly complex accountancy needs.

“We like to think we are part of our clients’ business journey. That is where the idea for the new name came from and using Gaelic fits with my Irish roots,” she said.

The journey theme was also reflected in the company’s approach to its employees.

“We are committed to helping all our own staff in their career journeys through training and professional qualifications so the new name made sense at an internal level as well,” added Ms Columb.