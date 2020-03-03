New appointments for Wrekin executive team

Jan has joined from Wolverhampton Homes and has been appointed the new executive director of business solutions.

David joins from within the organisation and has been appointed executive director of operational services.

Wayne Gethings, group chief executive, said: "It's great to welcome David and Jan to my executive team at this exciting time.

"Alongside myself and Francis Best, David and Jan will be providing leadership to ensure that our fantastic team at Wrekin delivers on our new corporate strategy which takes us on a five year journey and will see us deliver 500 new homes each year, continuing investment our existing properties and the provision of leading care services all of which makes a real difference to people's lives."