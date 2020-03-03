International sales boom welcomed by Shropshire shipping boss

Research published by accountancy and business advice firm BDO LLP indicates that mid-sized businesses across the region have boosted international turnover by 68 per cent in the last five years.

The research included companies in the £10 million to £300 million turnover bracket, AIM-listed companies or private equity-backed businesses.

Of the 3,059 businesses in the West Midlands which were analysed, overall sales increased on average 64 per cent in the last five years, whilst the 1,871 businesses in the East Midlands saw overall turnover growth of 56 per cent during the same period.

For many, it means growth overseas has been faster than in UK domestic markets.

Anton Gunter, managing director of Global Freight Services based in Halesfield, said: “Businesses have faced an incredible amount of uncertainty over recent years but these figures demonstrate both the strength and resilience of businesses operating across the Midlands.

“The situation should also give confidence to smaller businesses here in Shropshire and beyond looking to grow internationally. The world is ready and open to do business with the UK despite its current political challenges, and business owners should be doing all they can to capitalise on global trading opportunities.”

Global Freight supports businesses of all sizes with their international trade programmes and has a track record of helping first-time exporters achieve growth overseas.

To view the BDO economy report visit neweconomy.bdo.co.uk