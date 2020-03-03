Event to drive sustainability in Shropshire’s construction sector

Shropshire Constructing Excellence (SCE), a business network for companies operating in the built environment, will host a Waste and Resource Efficiency seminar on March 17, at Telford College in Wellington.

Sponsored by Alumasc Exteriors, the event is aimed at supporting businesses to be more sustainable, address environmental issues and improve efficiency.

Those attending will be able to listen to Paul Shipton, consultant director for Smithers Rapra, who will give a talk on innovation and sustainability in construction.

He said: “The construction industry is facing a world of change, opportunity and challenges and as a big user of natural resources, the industry has a huge opportunity to reduce its impact on the environment.

“The key to success will be how to deal with these challenges and my talk will focus on key trends and initiatives within the construction industry for addressing sustainability and environmental issues.”

During the event, Professor Julieanna Powell-Turner from CREST will talk about resource efficiency in construction, there will be a presentation on circular economies, and representatives from the Marches Construction Ready Partnership will give an insight into its work as well as host a site visit to its construction training centre in Hadley.

Paul Moran, chairman of SCE, said this was a must-attend event for all businesses operating in the construction industry.

“We are excited to be putting on another flagship event to support businesses across Shropshire. We are committed to improving sustainability across the sector now, and in the future, and this event will be key for sharing ideas and knowledge on how we can move forward collectively within the industry.”

The free-to-attend event starts at 9am with networking and finishes at 12 noon. To register for a place visit the SCE Waste and Resource Efficiency in Construction page on Eventbrite.