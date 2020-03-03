backtobusiness: Shropshire businesses backed to recover from flooding

Business leaders, who have been in constant contact with victims during the flooding, are now turning their attention to what happens next – including helping provide support to help with the clean-up operation.

Many businesses, particularly in the worst hit areas of Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth, have been counting the cost of the flooding, including through damages to their premises or having to close to customers.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District), said: "The response from businesses and residents to the flooding in Shrewsbury has been truly inspirational – but the hard work to get the town centre fully back on its feet has only just begun.

#backtobusiness - how to take part

#backtobusiness: The Star is here to help you recover from floods crisis

Let us know when your business is back in action after the floods

Let us know how people can help

Tell us about customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help

We'll share the best stories with our readers and help Shropshire get back on its feet

TWITTER - use the hashtag #backtobusiness to share your stories with us

FACEBOOK - Visit our Facebook Community Noticeboard to share your stories

"It’s been heartbreaking to watch the flooding cause major problems for so many individuals and our businesses, not just those directly impacted but all businesses have suffered from the dramatic reduction in access and trade.

"We think it’s vital to now look forward to the coming weeks and months to ensure people start coming back into the town centre and supporting our businesses.

"We are working closely with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council to help businesses access the support announced by Government, as well as lobbying nationally for further financial assistance.

John Ridgway helps with the clean up at Old Mill Antiques in Bridgnorth

"It’s important that businesses tell us how they have been affected by the flooding – whether directly or indirectly – so we are armed with the necessary evidence to access flooding relief."

It comes as the Shropshire Star has launched its Back to Business campaign to help Shropshire and Mid Wales get back on its feet again. We want to champion the people, the businesses and our incredible communities.

"It’s important to also highlight the role our local media plays in times like these, and I am delighted the Shropshire Star is throwing its weight behind a campaign to support the flooding recovery," Mr Slater said.

"I have been amazed by the overwhelmingly positive outlook that people have had during these incredibly testing times, and I am sure that the positivity will continue as we all work together to get Shrewsbury town centre thriving once again."

The clean-up operation in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has been offering free hot desking facilities to any business impacted by the flooding.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of the chamber, said: "Once again this has demonstrated the power of the business community working together.

"It is heartwarming to hear businesses sharing facilities and providing catering services whilst others recover their premises in what has been an extraordinary event.

"As a chamber we have opened our offices at both sites to businesses affected, providing hot-desking facilities to allow them to continue engaging with customers, keep communication lines going and continue to trade.

"It is heartwarming to hear the Shropshire Star launching this great initiative to raise awareness of those businesses impacted by the flooding. It is important at times like this to come together and give a little to help businesses get back on their feet."

The region's business support service, the Marches Growth Hub, has seen a hike in the number of companies looking for help during the flooding crisis.

Yasmin Sulaman, Marches LEP business support project officer, urged businesses to get in touch with their local councils in the first instance to report that they have been affected by flooding and to seek information on the Government’s Business Flood Recovery Grant.

"We're working closely with the hub teams in Shrewsbury and Telford and up to date information on national and local help available can be found on the hub's website," she said.

"We'd also advise businesses to get in touch with the hub teams for information on other support available.”