Virus forces postponement of MIPIM

MIPIM was due to have taken place in Cannes in the south of France from March 10 to 13 with thousands of UK property professionals expected to have attended.

The annual event attracts a global audience of investors, developers, and local and national governments, but after Cannes declared its first confirmed case of coronavirus several major firms pulled out.

Organisers say that the event, which was expected to attract 26,000 delegates, is being rescheduled for June 2 to5.

More than 85 private and public sector organisations from across the West Midlands were due to have taken part in the world's largest real estate market event.

The Midlands UK delegation, which brings together senior leaders from across the Midlands, aims to build on the region’s £250 billion economy at MIPIM.