Action plan to help Ludlow companies start and succeed

As part of the larger strategy, the Shropshire Council document – due for discussion at a cabinet meeting of the council next week – outlines the action plan of enabling businesses in the town to start, grow and succeed.

It states: "Continuing effective engagement and collaboration through our key account management with larger businesses in Ludlow is a key focus for the Economic Growth team and the Business Growth and Investment Team. This includes identifying supply chain opportunities whilst also supporting the growth potential of existing Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to enable expansion to larger business status."

In line with this, several action and delivery methods are outlined, including developing the Marches Growth Hub's outreach programme of business support provision, exploring outreach delivery options in Ludlow and agreeing a plan of activities and events for the town, which will include one-to-one surgeries in libraries.

The document also states the intention to "identify fast growing companies and to develop and tailor the business support offer to the Ludlow economic profile".

Other wider action plans in the Ludlow Economic Growth Strategy include targetting actions and resources where there are economic opportunities, delivering infrastructure to support growth, meeting skills needs of business and people’s aspirations for work and promoting Ludlow to investors.

Several key opportunities have been identified through the preparation of this strategy, including maximising the potential for supporting the retail and food sector in the town, alongside agriculture.

The document also states: "Increasing Ludlow’s tourism potential will provide the focus for future Ludlow activity and guide the key actions to ensure that Shropshire Council maximises and promotes these opportunities for economic growth."

The cabinet meeting will take place on Wednesday at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury.