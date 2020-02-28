Historic teddy bears survive flooding as Merrythought's Ironbridge factory is open for business

Merrythought, which opened in Ironbridge in 1930, is open for business again after being closed earlier in the week due to the severe flooding on the historic Wharfage.

The office and factory, where the world famous bears are hand-made, said it is "business as usual" after the floods which saw a severe flood warning in place for most of the week, meaning a threat to life.

Merrythought teddy bear factory in Ironbridge on Wednesday

A spokesperson for Merrythought, said the shop and factory had recovered from the floods and luckily, the popular bears had been moved to safety before any damage occurred.

"It is business as usual. Earlier in the week it was pretty bad but today it has subsided. It is all back to normal.

"Everything is fine and we are open again. The car park is not flooded so we have opened.

"Luckily we moved all the stock upstairs. A bit of water got into the factory and the office but it has dried out now and we have tidied up.

"No bears have been damaged."

Merrythought wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday: "Unfortunately the Merrythought Teddy Bear Shop and Merrythought Offices will be closed again today due to the flooding in Ironbridge.

"All staff and teddy bears are safe and everything has been moved to higher ground. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"We would like to thank Environment Agency and Telford & Wrekin Council for all the assistance that they have given in helping us prepare."