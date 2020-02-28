Footfall down by 40 per cent in Shrewsbury in aftermath of flooding

Footfall counters administered by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) recorded the significant drop in customers on Monday and Tuesday when compared to last year, while a drop of 15 per cent was recorded over the previous weekend.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the priority now was getting businesses back on their feet by encouraging people to support them.

“Even though the majority of town centre businesses remained open during the flooding, trade has been hit really hard,” Mr Slater said.

“We need to reiterate the message that Shrewsbury is open for business and we need people to come out and support their town centre.”

See also:

Mr Slater also offered reassurance to traders that financial support was on its way to help them recover from the devastating flooding.

All businesses in the town centre are being encouraged to fill in an online survey launched by the BID and Shropshire Council to provide a better understanding of the impact. More than 130 businesses have so far completed the questionnaire.

Advertising

Mr Slater said: “The survey is on the BID website and is being shared by all partners. It’s really important that everyone has their say so we can get a complete view about how businesses have been impacted – whether directly by flood water or indirectly by a loss of trade.

“We have been speaking with Shropshire Council throughout the last two weeks and are sharing all of the information from the survey with them.

“We are doing a lot of work to investigate other funding sources, including the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), and are hopeful that further support will be available.

“We will also be meeting with the local MP to share the evidence gathered through the business survey so he can take that directly to the Government to lobby for funding to help the recovery campaign.

Advertising

“Along with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, we have already started extensive awareness campaigns which will continue over the coming weeks and months to encourage visitors back to Shrewsbury.

“It’s great news that Shropshire Council have quickly launched a free park and ride promotion for the next two weeks.

“These floods have been awful, but we are determined to look to the future with a positive attitude and will be doing everything possible to make the rest of this year a success for the town centre.”