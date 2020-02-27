Graham makes a splash with Severn Trent Water

Graham will be responsible for the water provider's estate across Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

Severn Trent’s Welsh operations, Hafren Dyfrdwy, will also fall under the geographical scope of the contract.

Severn Trent serves over eight million people in the heart of the UK, supplying nearly two billion litres of drinking water a day.

Graham will self-deliver a reactive and planned building and civils minor maintenance works programme that will incorporate Severn Trent Water’s sites, buildings and structures.

Beginning in May, the measured term contract will be directed from the newly opened Graham office in Wythall, bordering Solihull and Birmingham.

Gareth Smyth, Graham operations director, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this prestigious contract with Severn Trent Water. STW operates in an area of more than 21,000 square kilometres that includes Birmingham and 10 other major industrial cities.

“We have established a strong presence in the Midlands and look forward to applying our quality service delivery model to this contract. The success is testament to the reputation we have built in the water sector where we have consistently demonstrated the highest standards across our portfolio."