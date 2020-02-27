Care team celebrates first anniversary with Shifnal party

The Gold Standard Care team, provides care and support to people in their own homes, covering Shifnal, Albrighton, Telford, and the surrounding Shropshire area.

At the weekend the company had a party for both its carers and service users.

Proprietor, Nadine Haigh, said: “Thank you for everyone who joined us at Shifnal Village Hall to celebrate Gold Standard Care first year in business. We all had a brilliant afternoon young and old, carers and service users. Singer, David George, was brilliant and entertained us all with his amazing playlist."

She said Gold Standard care provided care and support in all aspects of daily living.

"We understand that many people want to stay in their own homes, in a familiar and comforting environment. Or, perhaps they need short term help so that they can recover from an accident or operation."