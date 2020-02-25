Telford shopping centre to launch new independent gift fairs

Telford Centre wants to hear from independent businesses, producing hand crafted and bespoke products and gifts, which would like to get involved.

Bosses want to increase the shopping centre's offer and are asking local independent businesses to be part of its growing scheme following a £200 million regeneration programme.

Beci Bateman, retail liaison and commercialisation manager said: “Telford Centre has a successful history of hosting a variety of events.

"We have already received a significant number of enquires for our independent gift fair and are very excited by the quality of local produce available.”

The gift fairs will run at Telford Centre throughout the year with the first taking place between March 16 and 22.

Anyone who wants to take part can contact Beci Bateman at beci.bateman@telfordcentre.com

For further details visit telfordcentre.com/whats-on/events/be-part-of-our-independent-gift-fair