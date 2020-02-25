Shropshire firms will expand after joining forces

ProClean, which provides in-house valeting and car detailing to dealerships across Shropshire and beyond, has said the merger with Paint Master UK will enable both businesses to expand and grow.

ProClean boss Tom Sykes said the deal would enable the two companies to better service existing clients as well as bring new ones on board – whether that’s dealerships, insurance or the public.

Mr Sykes said: “Since launching in 2016, we’ve worked hard to build up our client base and ensure they get excellent first-class service every time.

“The merger with Paint Master UK will enable us to provide a more rounded service for our customers, whilst continuing our high level of quality, as it gives us the advantage of combined knowledge from across the automotive industry.”

Established in 2002, Paint Master UK has been a successful family-run business for almost 20 years.

“We’re looking forward to taking both businesses to the next level in 2020 by implementing full business strategies across the board,” Mr Sykes said.

The merger follows a terrific year for ProClean, which added nine new dealerships to its books in 2019.

The new deal means the workforce has increased by more than 25 per cent, with numbers now at 35-strong.

Mr Sykes added: “It’s a fantastic move all-round.

“We can now offer our customers a more rounded experience where they’re dealing with one company and one team for all of their valeting, repairs and paintwork.

"It’s something which we think will really benefit them.”

Paint Master UK owner Tracy Wickson said: “I’m excited to be starting on a new business adventure alongside ProClean.

“Tom and his team have built up a big name for themselves in quite a short time and we’re looking forward to working together in 2020 and beyond.

“As part of the merger, we’ll be implementing new processes and management strategies to the business in coming months to better service our roster of clients.”

As well as its Stafford Park site in Telford, ProClean is set to open a new retail valeting and detailing site in Shrewsbury at the start of March.

Services on offer include vehicle body repairs, valeting, mobile SMART repairs, speed liner, alloy wheel refurbishment, paintless dent removal, paint protection and more.