Region to showcase £12bn of investment opportunities at MIPIM

Ranging from mixed-use developments to major transport networks and new residential schemes, projects worth a combined £12 billion will be presented by delegates from the Midlands to a global audience at MIPIM in Cannes from March 10-13.

Unveiling a packed event programme for the show – the Midlands UK delegation will be focusing on topics ranging from 5G connectivity to harnessing the economic potential of sport and culture.

Sir John Peace, chairman of the Midlands Engine, will lead the delegation, which includes senior private sector leaders including Simon Richards, chief financial and engineering officer at Birmingham Airport.

Professor Mark Barrow, executive director of place at Shropshire Council, will discuss the evolution of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan at the Midlands UK Pavilion on March 11.

Other panel discussions and presentations at the Midlands UK Pavilion will focus on the strengths that make the Midlands an attractive region for investment. These include a highly successful track record of private-public collaboration, the region’s position at the forefront of 5G and digital innovation, and leadership in sectors ranging from advanced engineering to food and drink and professional services.

Nick Spencer, director of the non-production purchasing, property and trading division at Jaguar Land Rover, and Sharon Quinlan, head of corporate real estate at HSBC, will discuss why their businesses have chosen to invest and grow in the region as part of the Making it in the Midlands event on March 11.

Meanwhile, property, business and planning specialists from Berrys will also be heading to the event this year.

Representing Berrys will be Stuart Thomas, head of planning; Simon Parsons and Richard Lingen, heads of commercial agency; James Steel, head of development and project management, and Chris Jones, chartered surveyor.

Sir John said: “2020 will be the fourth year that we have showcased the huge potential the Midlands has to offer at MIPIM. Together, through our collaboration with private and public sector organisations, we will once again demonstrate our global competitiveness as an investment destination.

“With £12 billion of large-scale redevelopment opportunities from every part of the Midlands on show, we present an incredibly compelling offer to major investors and developers. And of course, new property and infrastructure schemes have a huge impact on those living and working within the region – improving the quality of life here, and creating new jobs.”

To find out more, and to see the full event programme visit midlandsukmipim.com/events-programme