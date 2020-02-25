Marketing agency joins forces with The Shrewsbury Club for tennis event

The tournament, hosted at The Shrewsbury Club, is the biggest event in women’s tennis in the UK in 2020, outside of the grass court season.

The Shrewsbury Club was chosen as the venue by the Lawn Tennis Association for the second year running, and Codebreak will also be a sponsor for the second time. Thousands of tennis fans are expected to attend, with the opportunity to watch top British players such as Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, subject to form and injury. The event will also be available to watch via BBC Red Button.

In addition to being a sponsor, Codebreak is now the official marketing partner of both the W60 tournament and The Shrewsbury Club itself.

One of the co-founders of Codebreak, Andy Rao, said: “We’ve worked with The Shrewsbury Club for many years and were keen to get involved with such a prestigious sporting event. Sponsoring the W60 in 2019 put Codebreak’s name in front of hundreds of influential businesspeople, so it was an easy decision to be a part of the 2020 tournament. It will be business and pleasure on April 3, including a bar, street food, live music and a doubles semi-final match.”

Managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, Dave Courteen, added: “The tournament is about community as well as great tennis. Codebreak will be sponsoring the corporate hospitality night along with recruitment agency, Team 4 You, and it will be the perfect opportunity in which business owners can relax and treat their staff or clients.”

Tickets for the W60 tournament and hospitality events are available to buy at worldtennistourshrewsbury.com