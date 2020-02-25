Land sought for development in Shropshire

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced a ‘Call for Sites’ – an invitation to submit land for development for various purposes within its future Local Plan.

It is requesting for sites typically larger than 0.25 hectares but will consider any suitable site of any size. These sites can be undeveloped, occupied, vacant or derelict land.

Whilst the council is calling for sites suitable to cover all development types: including residential, commercial, retail, leisure and renewable energy, it has specific interest in prioritising employment land.

This is an opportunity and exercise that happens every five years, with this Call for Sites used to inform the council’s planning policy for the next 10 to 15 years.

Halls at Battlefield in Shrewsbury is inviting landowners to get in touch to help them identify suitable sites, determine any constraints and undertake a technical assessment in terms of their suitability, viability and achievability.

Halls said its planning department has a good working relationship with Telford & Wrekin Council and will manage every step of the process, from submitting sites, preparing plans and subsequent promotional work.

Ollie Thomas, from Halls, said: "This exercise is to do with the council's local plan to find out what is available in the catchment area.

"They have to do it every five years but I think there is a slight need for hastiness as they have no more allocated sites for employment land.

"Our job is to put forward land and promote it. It is not as simple as chucking land at them, there is a technical screening process to do to look at the suitability of the land and see if it is deliverable and achievable. That is the main concern for the council.

"It should get a good reception as agricultural land on its own doesn't have a massive value. But once allocated it is nearly as good as getting planning permission which will increase land value.

"We have contacted clients who we think might be interested and so far we have received some positive reaction."

Halls said landowners should also be aware that if they have land suitable for development and don’t wish to fund the promotion or application process, there are developers or promoters who are willing to fund it themselves. Halls can negotiate option or promotion agreements on landowners’ behalf.

Submissions are being accepted up until summer 2020.