Home care provider celebrates milestone

Radfield Home Care is a family-owned company and has an established branch in Frankwell and a national office situated in Shoplatch.

Established by Dr Hannah MacKechnie and her brother, Alex Green, Radfield follows in the family history of caring for the elderly. Some 30 years earlier, Hannah and Alex’s parents made the decision to establish Radfield Residential Home in Kennedy Road, Shrewsbury. After finding a tired, old house conversion of flats desperately in need of love and attention, the family worked tirelessly to renovate the old house and created a home for older people in the town.

Following on from their established home care business model, three years ago Radfield launched its franchise opportunity

Radfield Home Care Franchising won the prestigious Emerging Franchisor of the Year award in August 2019, chosen by the British Franchise Association and HSBC.

Radfield Home Care now employs over 30 care staff at its branch in Shrewsbury, supporting over 75 clients in Shrewsbury and the surrounding area, with nine national office staff including a digital marketing apprentice in place to support the franchise network, with further plans to expand the team over the coming months.

To acknowledge the milestone, the branch has recently received a makeover including fresh signage of its double fronted windows in Frankwell, newly introduced uniforms and a number of branded pool cars purchased for the care team to use.

Not only has the Frankwell branch received a makeover, the Radfield franchise team has been busy settling into their new offices in Shoplatch opposite the market hall, with a contemporary boardroom, meeting room and office space for a growing head office team.

Dr MacKechnie said: “I’m so proud that Radfield has achieved these amazing milestones. We began franchising just three years ago, and to have won the national Emerging Franchisor of the Year award was truly fantastic and testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional teams, both in our Frankwell branch and our national office. They are all experts in their field and have the experience, and knowledge to provide exceptional care to our clients and guide our franchise partners to success.”