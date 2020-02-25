Doors open at Bridgnorth showroom

Just weeks ago, Tudor Griffiths Group opened the doors to its new TG Dream Kitchens & Bathrooms showroom at its premises in Chartwell Park on Stourbridge Road. And now it has unveiled a new showroom for doors, windows and floors on the same site.

TG doors consultant, Martin Steele, said customers had already been making the most of the new display areas, where there are over 50 internal and external doors on show.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised with the number of people who have already visited, and they have been very impressed with the choice of products we have on offer, as well as the open, welcoming environment in the showroom itself."

The new doors showroom follows hot on the heels of the new TG Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms showroom with six full-sized kitchen displays and 10 full-sized bathroom displays over two floors.

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager, Mark Evans, added: “Both the new showrooms are creating a real buzz with our customers. The feedback is that we are really giving our customers an experience that sets us apart from other suppliers, and it’s proving to be a great success.”