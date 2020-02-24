Sales and profits rise for Dechra

The group's operating profit was ahead 37.1 per cent to £23.3 million.

Chief executive Ian Page said: "Our strategy remains robust and we are creating more opportunities than at any time in our history. New development opportunities have been secured creating a pipeline with significant potential future value, acquisition opportunities continue to be assessed and delivered, our international business is increasing in materiality and we continue to get growth from our existing portfolio of products."

Demand for Dechra's products remains strong across all major markets and recent acquisitions are performing well.

Dechra warned that it was being affected by issues in the supply chain and as a result, trading would be more second half weighted than was typical for the group.