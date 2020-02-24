Menu

Advertising

HGV drivers strike in Mid Wales is suspended

By Aimee Jones | Mid Wales | Business | Published:

A strike by HGV drivers working for a Mid Wales-based company has been suspended to allow conciliation talks to take place.

The industrial action from the drivers at Wynnstay Agricultural Supplies Limited was due to take place on March 2.

Staff working at the Llansantffraid and Carmarthen depots were set to take part in the 24-hour strike following a vote last week.

Workers say that the Wynnstay has imposed dramatic changes to its pay structure for HGV drivers, resulting in a drop of earnings up to 25 per cent but with an increase in contractual hours.

Talks between the employer and the union Unite will now take place instead.

Jo Goodchild, Unite regional officer, said: "Unite is hopeful that Wynnstay have reflected on their decision to attack their employees terms and conditions and will now take a different route.

"We will enter into these talks in a constructive manner with a view to resolving this dispute in an amicable way. However, if progress is not made then the prospect of industrial action remains firmly on the table."

Business News Mid Wales Local Hubs
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News