HGV drivers strike in Mid Wales is suspended

The industrial action from the drivers at Wynnstay Agricultural Supplies Limited was due to take place on March 2.

Staff working at the Llansantffraid and Carmarthen depots were set to take part in the 24-hour strike following a vote last week.

Workers say that the Wynnstay has imposed dramatic changes to its pay structure for HGV drivers, resulting in a drop of earnings up to 25 per cent but with an increase in contractual hours.

Talks between the employer and the union Unite will now take place instead.

Jo Goodchild, Unite regional officer, said: "Unite is hopeful that Wynnstay have reflected on their decision to attack their employees terms and conditions and will now take a different route.

"We will enter into these talks in a constructive manner with a view to resolving this dispute in an amicable way. However, if progress is not made then the prospect of industrial action remains firmly on the table."