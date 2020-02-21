Telford block manufacturer to sponsor Shrewsbury world tennis tournament

Besblock, which also supports Shropshire Cricket, Shropshire Disabled Cricket and Newport Rugby Club, will be one of the marquee sponsors at the World Tennis Tour W60 which is being held at The Shrewsbury Club from March 30 to April 5.

The $60,000 tournament is part of the International Tennis Federation’s world tennis calendar, and is, outside of the grass court season, the biggest event in women’s tennis in the UK in 2020.

Managing director of the long-standing Telford company, Andrew Huxley, said he was delighted to continue his company’s association with sport in the county.

“Ever since my dad started Besblock in the 1970s we’ve had strong links with the local community and supporting sport across all levels is very much part of that,” he said.

“We are delighted to be supporting the World Tennis Tour W60 and seeing some of the best talent on the women’s tour coming to Shropshire.”

Currently the firm’s fleet of lorries travel more than 840,000kms during their deliveries, unloading an average of 1,261 tonnes a day, making enough blocks to build a nine-mile long, one-metre high wall.

To help launch the tennis tournament, organisers have created The Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail which runs until April 19.

Trailblazers are invited to discover 12 caricatures of colourful 4ft-high tennis balls – painted by students from Shrewsbury – at key locations dotted throughout the town centre to net themselves a prize.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “The town has really come together for the tennis trail, a unique, fun activity which is ideal for all the family to take part in on-foot around the town centre.

“People just need to find the location of the 12 tennis balls, write down the keyword on the back of each of them, and then submit their entries to have a chance of winning lots of great prizes.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury Business Improvement District, said: "Major sporting events like this are brilliant for raising the profile of Shrewsbury, and we are delighted to support The Shrewsbury Club extending the tennis festival into the town centre with this trail.

"We would encourage people to pick up the booklet in shops and venues in the town centre so they can join in with the trail. You can also get involved by sharing your pictures on social media and spreading the word about the event.”