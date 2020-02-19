Aldi store to open in Whitchurch

To celebrate the store opening, manager Hayley Rogerson and her team will be joined by two-time Olympic gold medallist, cyclist Joanna Rowsell, to cut the ribbon on the opening morning.

Aldi store manager, Hayley Rogerson, said: "We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store on Wrexham Road. It’s set to be a special day as we’ll be celebrating the opening of Aldi’s first store in the area and having Olympic hero, Joanna Rowsell, join us will make it a morning to remember."

Cycling track star, Joanna Roswell, added: "I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its endless support of Team GB."

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Whitchurch to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in their community, to receive regular donations of surplus food from the supermarket.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to five days a week.

The new store, which is part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, will bring a number of job opportunities to the area and the retailer aims to have 1,200 stores by 2025.

Aldi Whitchurch, will offer large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, a fixture along the back wall showcasing Aldi’s award-winning beers, wines and spirits, and an exclusive section full of health and beauty products.

Customers can expect to find Aldi’s Specially Selected range, weekly fresh meat offers and famous Super 6 fruit and vegetables at the new store.

Advertising

Aldi’s Specialbuys will also be available every Thursday and Sunday.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

The new store will be located on Wrexham Road, Whitchurch, SY13 1JG and will be open: Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.