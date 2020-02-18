Recruitment firm enjoys a successful 25 years

Set up by Julia Hughes, Working Solutions is based in central Ludlow and recruits in all sectors for permanent roles and also supplies agency workers for a wide variety of temporary jobs.

It uses a ‘Bricks and Clicks’ approach to ensure it attracts the widest possible pool of candidates to the jobs it recruits for. This includes internet jobs boards, local radio, and its own website.

What was the reason for starting up? “There was no-one providing a professional recruitment service in the area between Shrewsbury and Hereford, Newtown and Telford.

“As part of my research before starting up, I contacted 100 businesses in the area and 30 per cent of them replied that they would use this service if available,” said Julia.

Over the years the jobs Working Solutions has been asked to recruit for have varied from PAs to private business individuals, quality engineers for multinational businesses, CAD designers for engineering firms, project managers for specialist consultancies, graduate software developers for technical companies, and a multitude of others including temporary assignments.

Twenty-five years ago Ludlow was known mainly for its literary and also food festivals, its restaurants and independent shops and the beauty of its architecture and surrounding landscape. Since then a thriving ecopark has been built and many other new businesses founded in and around the town, with many existing businesses having grown and developed across the region that Working Solutions serves.

“In today’s fast changing marketplace it is vital that the recruiter feels confident in making selection decisions,” Julia said. “HR professionals are faced with a bewildering and persistent medley of recruitment agents vying for their business.

“Businesses can be assured that Working Solutions, as a member of TEAM (the UK’s largest network of independent recruiters), maintains the highest standard of ethics, fair practice, integrity and professional conduct.

Advertising

“Candidates may be looking for jobs for a wide variety of reasons – they have recently moved to the area, they want the variety of temporary assignments in different companies, they are looking for a new challenge in their career, and they are looking to use and develop skills which are not being fully used in their existing employment.

“Whatever the reason, candidates can be assured of independent, unbiased advice and a listening ear with the friendly team (Andy Josland, Esme Hamblin and Julia Hughes) at this independent recruitment consultancy which has been operating for a quarter of a century.”

Rowena Morris, business manager at Ludlow School, said: “Secondary schools like ours can have 75 to 100 staff on site during the week. There are specialist agencies to provide ‘supply teachers’, if we have a shortage of staff due to illness. However, from the business managers point of view it can be equally hard to find non-teaching staff at short notice.

“Working Solutions always have a clear understanding of what we require and the knowledge to send us someone who is right for a school environment.

Advertising

“Their relief staff are skilled and proficient, supported by a professional team. Happy birthday and thank you for the service you provide.”

Neil Hargreaves, of Ludlow-based RGL Management, said: “As a litigation management company dealing with businesses and City law firms, it is important to RGL that we have a reliable source of high quality, dependable, temporary administration staff to match our demanding, fluctuating workflows.

“Working Solutions have always provided us with an excellent, friendly, efficient, and prompt service.

“Congratulations to Julia, Esme, Andrew, and all at Working Solutions on achieving this worthy milestone.”

Caroline Cade, director of Hazlin of Ludlow Ltd, said: “We have been using Working Solutions in Ludlow for nearly 19 years. The team are tremendously helpful and always seem to go the extra mile to find some excellent candidates. Indeed we have taken on several permanent staff who are still with us now.

“During our busy period in the summer, Esme works hard to get us good reliable temporary staff to assist us through holiday periods – cannot recommend them enough.”

Kelly Byrne, HR manager from Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company, said: “In 2019 I contacted Working Solutions to assist me with the recruitment of staff. They have been nothing short of amazing. Julia, Esme and Andy know how to find the best people for the right roles and I always have full confidence in them. The candidates they have put forward for roles in our business have stayed with us and are now an integral part of Radnor Hills.”

To share its success, Working Solutions is offering a 15 per cent discount on the fees for all permanent recruitment work assigned to the business until March 31.