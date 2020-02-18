Quartix opens new £750k Newtown HQ

The company, which employs 166 staff nationwide, is moving into Ladywell Centre, which has undergone a refurbishment by property owner EvaBuild Developments.

Quartix will lease the building from EvaBuild Developments to accommodate its 120 employees currently based in Newtown and allow for further growth.

The collaboration between the two companies began more than a year ago when Quartix was seeking a building big enough to house all its staff under one roof, with room for future expansion.

EvaBuild’s directors Nick Evans and Dan Jones immediately identified Ladywell Centre, a former Co-Op Supermarket. EvaBuild had acquired the property and planned to transform it into a bespoke designed, open plan office.

EvaBuild Developments Limited bought Ladywell Shopping Centre, which extends to around 18,000 sq ft, in December 2017. The total site, including the car park, extends to more than one acre.

“It is quite surreal to see how similar the refurbished building is to our original vision,” said Mr Evans and Mr Jones. “We are delighted with the refurbishment which has provided Quartix with a high spec, open plan headquarters.

“This project has brought to life a part of Newtown that has laid dormant for many years. We have been encouraged by the positive response we have received from the people of Newtown who have embraced the change.

“The new Quartix offices are part of a much bigger refurbishment programme that we have planned for the Ladywell Centre, which we hope will create another 60 jobs and increase footfall in the town centre.”

Mr George said: “The opening of Quartix’s new headquarters is great news for Newtown as it allows for future expansion of the company which has made a long-term commitment to the town.

“I congratulate EvaBuild Developments on its investment in the regeneration of the Ladywell Centre and look forward to seeing the next phase of work there. Hopefully, this will be the spark to ignite interest and investment by other businesses in Newtown.”