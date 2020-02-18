Little Rascals named as charity of the year by Shropshire insurance broker

Little Rascals in Monkmoor was launched by business partners Ben Wootton and Shrewsbury Town star Dave Edwards after identifying a need for a safe soft play centre in the town. They also started the Little Rascals Foundation – a charity supporting children with disabilities.

1st Choice Insurance, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, today announced it was adopting the Little Rascals Foundation as its charity of the year and was planning a special party later this year to launch the move.

The Little Rascals Foundation is committed to making life easier for children with disabilities in any way it can by supporting them and their families with the aim of enhancing lives and increasing independence.

Jason Martin, 1st Choice Insurance managing director, said: “The Little Rascals Foundation is a terrific charity and its soft play area at Monkmoor is a regular go-to venue for families from Shrewsbury and beyond with specific sessions for those supported by the Foundation.

“The work of the foundation is really impressive but, as with any charity, they need help through donations to continue the excellent work they are doing. It was a real no-brainer for us and we were delighted to offer our support by making the Little Rascals Foundation our charity of the year for 2020.

“We are proud of our Shropshire roots at 1st Choice Insurance and are always keen to play our role in the community whenever and wherever we can so this was a logical step for us to take and were pleased to do so.

“A fundraising party will be held later this year. We will be looking to raise £2,020 initally, corresponding to the new year, to get our fundraising for the charity going and aim to hit £5,000 by the end of the year.”

1st Choice Insurance was launched seven years ago and has grown into a successful national company. The firm recently moved into bigger premises on Shrewsbury Business Park and has major plans to grow five-fold over the next five years.

The company looks after more than 3,000 clients across the country, offering a full range of commercial insurance solutions to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, sectors and locations across the country. The company recently launched sister company 1st Choice Leasing.